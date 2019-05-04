COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Customers who did business at the money center of a Newton County Kroger may need to double check their accounts and personal information.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, a former Kroger employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing personal information from at least 100 people.
Desmeiyon Meadows was arrested May 1st. She is charged with theft by taking, forgery, identity theft fraud and financial transaction card fraud. Investigators obtained a search warrant to go through Meadows cell phone, which lead them to the discover pictures of driver's license, checks, social security cards and debit cards of victims.
Investigators were also able to determine Meadows was working with a male accomplice. The male accomplice has not yet been identified.
((Click here to view surveillance footage))
If you conducted business at the Kroger located at 3700 Salem Road in the past year, and you know for certain or suspect your information has been compromised, you should contact Investigator Clinton French at fraudtips@newtonsheriffga.org. Potential victims are advised to leave their name so that it can be cross referenced with the photos found in Meadows' phone.
