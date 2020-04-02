DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46)—Police are working to track down someone who reportedly stole Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) medical professionals use while they treat patients with viruses, including COVID-19.
According to a spokesperson with the Dunwoody police department, officers responded to a theft call at the Piedmont Urgent Care Clinic on Mount Vernon Road on March 29.
An employee reported an alarm at the facility activated several times on March 28, however, the alarm was deactivated.
When employees arrived on March 29, “they noticed that someone had come in and taken a couple boxes of gloves, masks with face shields, and even collected some masks that were at various nurses’ stations”, a police spokesperson wrote.
Police said the passcode used to deactivate the alarm on March 28 possibly belonged to an ex-employee.
Detectives have not made an arrest and they are reviewing surveillance video.
A spokesperson with the hospital said they are focused on patient and staff safety and staff will remain equipped with PPE as required by the Center for Disease Control.
