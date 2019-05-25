HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The operator of a personal watercraft reportedly drowned after overturning on Lake Lanier.
According to the Hall County Fire Services, the incident happened at the day area use of Shoal Creek Park in South Hall.
The department says the operator was trying to bring the watercraft into a boat ramp when it overturned.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
