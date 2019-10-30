DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are on the hunt for two men they believe to be connected to two separate murders in Decatur.
DeKalb County deputies are looking for Demonta Lamar Anderson, 24. They say he may be connected to to the fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road. Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.
A second person-of-interest, 41-year-old Christopher Sellers, is wanted in connection to an April 20th murder on Glenfair Road.
Neither of the events are connected.
Anyone with information of Sellers or Anderson's location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.