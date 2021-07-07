ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are looking for two persons of interest in a double shooting that left one person dead and injured another.
The shooting happened on June 22 in the 400 block of Central Park Place. Police say 31-year-old Malik Campbell was killed and 35-year-old Deandre Porterfield was wounded. Two people in the video were seen near the crime scene and homicide detectives are working to identify them.
Video shows the unidentified man and woman approaching the residence, then running away.
Police are offering a $2,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).
