ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local pet hospital is calling on the public for help with pet blood donations, which continue to fall short around the country.
BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital has eight pet blood banks across the country that are helping to treat heart disease, heat stroke, immune system conditions, kidney disease or injury, acute trauma, poisoning and more in pets. BluePearl also works with Canine Blood Heroes, a national system of local canine blood donation programs, in Phoenix and Kansas City to provide local pet owners and veterinarians with access to safe canine blood.
"Dogs and cats require blood transfusions for many of the same reasons humans do: illness, injury, or surgery,” Dee Ann Dugger, a spokesperson for BluePearl Pet Hospital in Tampa, Fla. Said. “However, with only a handful of banks nationally, getting safe blood to a pet who is in immediate need is a challenge. Right now, we, as a veterinary community, are not producing enough blood for veterinarians around the country. We simply need more donors.”
Like humans, cats and dogs have different blood types. Felines have three different feline-specific blood types, and canines have six. While pet donor requirements and screening can vary slightly by state and program, the need for pet blood supplies is constant.
To donate, dogs must be one to seven years old, healthy, up-to-date on vaccines and weigh more than 50 pounds. Canine blood, specifically, is not breed specific, but greyhounds are known for being universal donors. Conversely, cats must weigh more than 10 pounds, live indoors, and be two to seven years old. Cats must also test negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus and have not previously bred or received a blood transfusion.
