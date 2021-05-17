Pet facial recognition technology helping owners reunite with lost pets

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When Bella, a local dog, went missing, her family searched for her everywhere. They uploaded her photo to a pet-facial recognition technology, Petco Love Lost.
“Anyone who has lost or found a dog can use it, all you need is a computer, smartphone, or tablet,” said Heather Friedman, with LifeLine Animal Project.
Immediately, their photo of Bella matched with Bella's shelter photo.
A member of the community found her; she was waiting at Dekalb County Animal Services.
Lifeline Animal Project hopes stories like this one continue to be shared, after partnering with Petco Love to help find missing dogs and cats.
“We’ve partnered with nearly 1,000 animal welfare organizations across the country,” said Jennifer Perez, with Petco Love.
The centralized national database uses pet facial recognition technology that helps reunite lost pets with their family, should they ever go missing.
“All of the animals that come into our shelters as stray pets will automatically be included in this database,” Friedman added.
Pet parents and anyone who finds a lost dog or cat can use this tool.
“We’ve acquired Finding Rover late last year and enhanced the technology and relaunched it,” Perez said.
This updated technology scans uploaded photos of a missing pet to determine whether there is a match at a participating shelter or neighbor in the community.
It will send you matches in less than a minute, using facial recognition technology.
“It will help reunite more pets with their families much faster,” added Friedman.
In 2020, LifeLine Animal Project helped nearly 2,000 lost pets reunite with their owners…they believe this number will only increase with this added feature.
“There are so many that come into our shelters that are lost, or just wander away from home, so this is just another great tool to help more animals get back home,” said Friedman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.