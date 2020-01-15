MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two pet owners in Luthersville told CBS46 their dogs were run over by Amazon Delivery drivers.
Codi Law said last week an Amazon driver drove up her driveway to drop off a package. She said her five-year-old pup, Peggy, was barking in the yard.
“She revved on the gas,” said Law.
That’s when Law said the driver slammed into Peggy running her over.
“It was a big thump,” said Law. “It sounded like someone hit the wall and boom.”
She said her leg was pinned under the tire.
“There are bones and ligaments poking out of her leg, so we just took her straight to the vet” said Law.
Law also said the Amazon driver showed little remorse and drove off. Peggy’s leg was amputated.
Law’s neighbor, Jennifer Bryant told CBS46 her Guardian sheep dog was killed by an Amazon driver in December.
“The dog was in the driveway with my dad and happen to run towards the mailbox,” said Bryant.
That’s when she said the contracted driver hit her two-year-old puppy and kept going.
“He did not slow down. He did not stop and return to check on the dog,” said Bryant.
Bryant said Amazon offered her family money as compensation, but they wanted that driver fired.
Meantime, Law filed a claim with Amazon and is confident this will be resolved.
CBS46 reached out to Amazon asking if the drivers were disciplined and what will be done to make sure nothing like this happens again.
A spokesperson sent us this statement:
“Our thoughts go out to the family while their pet recovers. We have been in contact with the family to offer our support and are working with the delivery service partner to investigate the incident.”
