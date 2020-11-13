With coronavirus infections on the rise, seniors and those with pre-existing conditions continue to social distance.
But as many are isolated, nonprofit Animal Farm Foundation is making sure they still have fun and friendly interactions with pets by setting up virtual visits.
“When the pets come on they really perk up” said Christie Purks, one of about a thousand people volunteering with Animal Farm Foundation's Pets Together Program.
“This is a way to get to people who are isolated right now due to the pandemic. We use video conferencing platforms to interact in real time visitation with residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and rehab centers” added Purks.
During the virtual visits residents interact with pets ranging from dogs, cats, to even goats and horses. They've also have pet visits with little critters as well.
To find about the program visit https://petstogether.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.