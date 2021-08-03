ATLANTA (CBS46) — As the investigation into the brutal stabbing at Piedmont Park is underway, PETA has joined Atlanta Police in their reward efforts.
PETA is adding an additional $10,000 to the existing $10,000 reward offered by the Atlanta Police Department. The reward is for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie's death.
“Anyone who would kill a woman and the dog who likely tried to defend her, as loyal dogs invariably do, is a threat to the entire community of living, feeling beings,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien.
Police are scheduled to deliver an update to the case Tuesday morning. CBS46 will provide any updates as they become available.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
