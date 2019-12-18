ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- PETA protesters plan to protest wool sales at the newest Atlanta-based Forever 21 retail store Thursday.
The retailer opened its doors in Atlantic Station Monday and just a few days later, PETA supporters will urge shoppers to boycott the retailer over what they say is cruel wool sales.
The protest follows two recent PETA video exposés of sheep farms in Australia which is the world's top exporter of wool and a source of wool used by Forever 21.
According to PETA, workers in the video are shown beating sheep in the face, mutilating them, and cutting their throats while conscious.
"Sheep are beaten bloody for wool sweaters, coats, and scarves, and Forever 21 is profiting from this animal abuse," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. "PETA is calling on kind people not to spend a cent at Forever 21 until it gives gentle sheep some peace on Earth by ending its wool sales."
The protest is planned for noon Thursday at the intersection of 19th Street and State Street N.W. in Atlantic Station.
