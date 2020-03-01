Pete Buttigieg ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination WGCL Digital Team Updated 54 min ago Updated 54 min ago | Posted on Mar 1, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (CNN) -- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to CNN. This story is breaking and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Campaign Pete Buttigieg Aide Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesYoung construction worker killed on the clock, suspect refuses blood test'Thank God I'm alive': FedEx driver survives 75-foot fall off highway bridgeNorth Georgia schools cancel classes for Thursday'Please let me go': Video shows police officer arresting 6-year-old girl at schoolGrand Central restaurateur and father of Lady Gaga refuses to pay rent over poor conditionsGeorgia prepares for potential Coronavirus outbreakMetro Atlanta schools prepare for potential coronavirus outbreakMan blamed for I-85 bridge fire graduates diversion program, lands full-time jobCDC recommends shaving facial hair to protect against coronavirusWashing your hands is still the best prevention against coronavirus Videos
