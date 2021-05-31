ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A petition is circulating in metro-Atlanta hoping to hold brazen thieves accountable for their actions.
As police see an uptick in car break-ins, car thefts, and carjackings…many are calling on politicians and law enforcement to hold criminals accountable.
“They broke into my car, broke my car window and literally emptied my car of all its contents…so it was 5 cars right in a row,” said Lynn Hudson, whose car was broken into in Little 5 Points on May 18th.
"I took the delivery, it led me to this address, and the instructions on the delivery said to go to the back door. My car was in the driveway. I knocked on the door, twice, and I just hear a noise, and I just see a lime green neon hoody jumping into my car,” said Erica Goldsmith, a delivery driver whose car was stolen back in February.
“This is Councilman Antonio Brown, I'm the councilman for the city of Atlanta….my car was just carjacked by kids, 4 kids,” said Councilman Antonio Brown in a 911 call just last week.
Atlanta police said they’ve had 83 car jackings this year, so far, but said you should think about safety before damage:
“Go somewhere else, call 911, move to another location where there are other people,” said Officer Steve Avery with the Atlanta Police Department.
Because of this uptick in crime, a metro-Atlanta man has started a petition asking to bring back ‘bait cars’ to help the problem…. saying thieves will think twice about breaking windows and stealing cars if enough of a presence is made with bait cars.
Bait cars, also called decoy cars, are used by law enforcement agencies to capture car thieves or thieves who steal items from cars.
Local politicians feel some change is needed to help the rising crime.
“We need to reimagine public safety,” added Councilman Antonio Brown.
The creator of the petition is calling on the Mayor, Governor, and Atlanta police to hold criminals accountable.
