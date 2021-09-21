COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Community leaders are outraged over what they're calling a lack of response from Cobb County Schools following two incidents of anti-Semitic speech.
The petition went online Sunday and as of Tuesday evening, had more than 3,300 signatures.
Earlier this month, a picture circulated online which showed swastikas and anti-Semitic speech on a school bathroom wall at Pope High School. Days later, another incident was reported at Lassiter High School.
"It is very disturbing. Very alarming," said Senior Rabbi Spike Anderson, of Temple Emanu-El. "We have many many congregants, pretty much the entire congregation which is very concerned with the incidents that happened at Pope High School and Lassiter."
Senior Rabbi Anderson says he's calling for the district to take stronger action against antisemitism.
"We'd like to have the superintendent of schools acknowledge that this happened, very specifically with specific language, just the facts and acknowledge that this affects people," he told us Tuesday afternoon. "We'd really like to see organizations like the anti-defamation league be allowed to come into schools to offer counseling both to the students and the teachers."
He isn't alone. We spoke with the co-founder of the Atlanta Initiative Against Antisemitism, Lauren Menis, who posted the change.org petition. "We don't feel heard and we're not okay with that."
"The fact that this is not on the Cobb County School board's agenda for tomorrow night is unacceptable and extremely upsetting. I hope they rethink that and add it to the agenda," Menis told us.
A spokesperson with the district says they will notify us of any changes made to Thursday's school board meeting agenda.
The spokesperson also sent us the following statement;
"Speaking for the Board Chair and Board, the District continues to condemn the recent disturbing social media trend involving hate speech, anti-Semitic references, and the abuse of school property. It continues to be unacceptable and distracting from our teachers’ and students’ ability to focus on teaching and learning. Our principals have and are engaging with students, teachers, parents, and community members about how to prevent the harmful and illegal behavior from happening. There is zero tolerance for actions that harm individual students, people groups or the school building, and all applicable District policies and laws will be applied. We encourage families to talk to their students about the impacts of inappropriate and dangerous trends circulating on social media. Parents, students, or staff members can report safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text or email.”
