CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A Clayton County resident has started a petition requesting Governor Brian Kemp reinstate suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
Earlier this month, a three-person panel appointed by Governor Kemp voted to strip the Clayton County leader of his power after Hill was indicted on federal civil rights violation charges.
According to the April indictment, Sheriff Hill is accused of “ordering his employees to use excessive force against four pretrial detainees at the Clayton County Jail in 2020.”
Sheriff Hill, per the federal indictment, allegedly “ordered his employees to strap (inmates) into a restraint chair for hours.”
Hill’s attorney, Drew Finding, said the allegations against Hill do not involve any physical injuries, and Sheriff Hill posted a statement saying the charges were politically motivated.
The Change.org petition said, “we are writing this letter in support of Sheriff Victor Hill—Clayton County’s duly elected sheriff who has enjoyed a long, exceptional record of public service involving innumerable significant civic issues. While serving in office, he has gained the trust and the confidence of this community through community policing and a zero-tolerance for crime. Our Sheriff has vigilantly fought against crime and has sworn to protect those that cannot protect themselves. We the voters of Clayton County, demand that Sheriff Hill remains in office.”
The petition’s author said she did not believe Hill’s charges rise to the level of suspension. “It is up to the voters of Clayton County to decide whether or not the Sheriff deserves their trust and confidence.”
The petitioner noted Sheriff Hill was elected to his position, not appointed. Therefore, it should be a high standard for any “consideration of removal from office”.
After Hill’s suspension, he posted the following statement to Facebook:
“(On June 2), I have been placed on suspension until I am exonerated in court. I am very honored to have the outpour of support I have received and I thank you all for it. I will take this time to train and meditate so that when I return, any ground loss will be regained. Until then may GOD bless you all, and may he continue to bless Clayton County."
Hill’s tenure as sheriff has not come without controversy.
In 2015, he was accused of accidentally shooting a woman inside of a Lawrenceville home. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and a $1000 fine.
During his first term as sheriff from 2004-2008, Hill was accused of racketeering, theft by taking, and violation of his oath of office. He was found not guilty on those charges after a jury trial.
Click here to read the change.org petition.
