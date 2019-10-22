ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Athens-Clarke County LGBTQIA+ community has set up a petition to garner support for rainbow crosswalks to be installed in the city.
Nearly 6,000 people have already signed the petition supporting the crosswalks and the organizers say they need roughly 1,500 more to meet their goal.
Rainbow crosswalks became a permanent fixture in Atlanta during Pride Week in 2015. Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed noted the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando as one reason for the move to maintain the crosswalks permanently.
The rainbow crosswalks were placed on Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street in Midtown.
The full story is set to air on CBS46 News at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.