ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Frustration over toxic air has reached a boiling point. Residents who live near one of three medical sterilization plants in Metro Atlanta that emit a known carcinogen into the air - are now banding together to demand action from Governor Brian Kemp.
The group, Stop Sterigenics Georgia started the petition just 4 days ago, expressing frustration that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division is not doing its job to protect citizens from the harmful effects of ethylene oxide, and not holding the companies that release it into the air accountable for clear violations of the law.
“I said this from day 1, we knew we were in for a battle with the companies who are using these chemicals, we just had no idea we would have to battle the EPD, the county, the Governor, the FDA, the EPA…” said Tony Adams, who signed the petition. “These are organizations that are funded by taxpayer money, that are supposed to protect us, and we're having to fight them and ask them to do their job!”
The petition cites specific examples in which the EPD, in particular, has failed to hold these companies accountable after egregious violations that continue to result in levels of ethylene oxide higher than what the federal EPA deems safe. The petition mentions the sterilization company, BD in Covington, stating that a 54-pound leak of EtO (Ethylene Oxide) went unreported in September. Then in December, the company failed to disclose EtO emissions from a nearby storage warehouse, only to later find out, the company had a 2nd warehouse, also emitting EtO, that the EPD didn't even know about.
“They're committing multiple violations, that are being reported, you guys have reported it (CBS46), newspapers have reported it, and the consequences for these violations from the EPD, are basically a slap on the wrist,” said Adams.
That is why the petition is demanding these (4) clear and concise actions are taken by the state:
1. Immediate shutdown of a facility if it has two or more violations in a twelve-month period
2. Severe monetary penalties for each violation
3. Stop allowing these companies to self-report their own air testing
4. Make all air testing data public so that citizens can be confident that the air they are breathing is safe
Those who have signed the petition believe that Governor Kemp has the authority to enact those new initiatives and that if he does, the EPD will have no choice but to comply – thus protecting the air in Georgia, and NOT the pockets of medical sterilization companies. “I know he wants to be a business-friendly Governor, and that's fine, we're happy to have business here in Georgia, we just don't want businesses that pollute the environment, make people sick, and break the law,” said Adams.
The petition already has nearly 650 signatures.
You can view the full petition here
