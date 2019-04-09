Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman took her dog for a simple grooming but received quite a surprise when her husband brought the dog home.
Although the dog looked like theirs, it actually wasn't.
A mistake by the PetSmart location in Fayeteville sent two families searching frantically for their pets.
Thankfully, Juanita Daniel was eventually reunited with her dog Leo after the mix-up.
Leo went in for the grooming and so did his doppleganger, another pooch named Teddy. Juanita's husband then picked up who he thought was Leo but when he got home, Leo, wasn't quite himself.
"From afar, they look alike but the difference is that Leo has a pink nose, hazel brown eyes and pink lips. This dog has a jet black nose and jet black eyes," Juanita told CBS46. "I thought, "you're acting weird," so I pulled up on my camera and looked at a picture and realized this wasn't Leo. This, in fact, was somebody else's dog."
Daniel contacted PetSmart about the mix-up the next morning. Employees at the store were able to contact Teddy's owner and the situation was solved.
A representative with PetSmart tells CBS46 that they're still looking into what happened and told us, "It's clear our in-place policy was not followed."
PetSmart adds that they're extremely sorry about the mix-up and are glad both doggies are back at home.
