ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Younger children may soon be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine. On Monday, Pfizer announced its trial of its vaccine in kids 5 to 11 showed positive topline results.
More than two-thousand participants received a smaller dose of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in the trial. The drug corporation said results from the trial reveal the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and generated a robust antibody response in children.
“This is the same vaccine that’s used and available for children 12 and above, as well for adults, but it is 1/3 of the dose that is used in those populations,” said Dr. Evan Anderson, Infectious disease professor with Emory University.
Just last week, CBS46 spoke with seven-year-old Marcus Watkins, who participated in the trial, and his mother.
“As long as he knew what the outcome was and why he was doing it, then that was his motivator and he was happy to try,” Moore explained.
Dr. Anderson is Emory University’s site principal investigator for the pediatric Pfizer trial. He’s also a clinician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, working on the front lines of the pandemic.
“Having a vaccine available for our children will probably have the potential to significantly impact transmission to their parents, grandparents, and other adults that they come into contact with,” he said.
According to the state Covid-19 dashboard, more than 38 thousand kids in Georgia aged 5 to 9 have been diagnosed with the virus while more than 110 thousand people aged 10 to 17 have had covid.
A growing number of cases in kids continues to be of great concern, according to Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator.
“When you look at states with the lowest vaccination rates, you see the hospitalizations for kids is three times as high than states with the highest vaccination rates,” Choucair told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Right now, 94.8 percent of ICU beds in the state are filled according to the Georgia Hospital Association.
As Pfizer submits its data to the FDA, many are eager for some good news.
“So sometime, mid-to-late fall, I do expect we’ll have some determination for the vaccine for kids 5 through 11,” Choucair said.
