Pfizer sees waning immunity from its COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the Federal Drug Administration for a third vaccine dose. The company says new data shows triple doses could be up to 10 times more effective against the spread of COVID.
The request comes as the CDC says the nation is at a crossroads currently in the pandemic.
"Although we expected the Delta variant to become the dominant strain in the United States, this rapid rise is troubling," explained CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Walensky said in a Thursday briefing there has been success with vaccinations but also some new concerning trends-- small clusters and larger outbreaks in camps and events where prevention strategies are not enforced and the virus is readily able to thrive.
According to a statement released by Pfizer, a study revealed three doses within 12 months could dramatically boost someone's immunity. Triple doses could be five to 10 times more effective against the virus.
But, many people have not opted for even a first or second shot yet. Vaccine hesitancy remains an issue. Thursday, Rapper Juvenile released a new spin on his hit song "Back that thang up," aiming to get hesitant black adults vaccinated. The rapper explained the virus directly affected his family.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said this week, as mass vaccination sites continue to close across the country, officials must focus on bringing options to people.
"Now, we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often times door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people-- [get] people protected from the virus."
Local doctors believe it is likely we will need annual booster shots moving forward because vaccine efficacy appears decline after several months.
"If you are not vaccinated you remain susceptible especially from the transmissible Delta variant and are particularly at risk for severe illness and death," added Walensky.
