LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. UMCSN received its first allotment of the vaccine on Monday and began vaccinating its front-line workers treating patients with COVID-19, including staff from the hospital’s intensive care units and emergency department. The state has averaged 20 deaths from COVID-19 per day over the past two weeks. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)