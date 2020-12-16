Las Vegas Health Care Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. UMCSN received its first allotment of the vaccine on Monday and began vaccinating its front-line workers treating patients with COVID-19, including staff from the hospital’s intensive care units and emergency department. The state has averaged 20 deaths from COVID-19 per day over the past two weeks. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 Ethan Miller

Every drop of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is usable, according to a new report released by POLITICO.

Health officials were told each vial of the virus can provide five doses, however pharmacists observations suggest as many as seven doses may be possible.

"Given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable," a Food and Drug Administration spokesperson told POLITICO.

The FDA has not yet provided public guidance on the use of remaining vaccine in Pfizer vials. However, if approved, use of leftover vaccine can increase the U.S. supply by 40 percent.

