Every drop of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is usable, according to a new report released by POLITICO.
Health officials were told each vial of the virus can provide five doses, however pharmacists observations suggest as many as seven doses may be possible.
"Given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable," a Food and Drug Administration spokesperson told POLITICO.
The FDA has not yet provided public guidance on the use of remaining vaccine in Pfizer vials. However, if approved, use of leftover vaccine can increase the U.S. supply by 40 percent.
