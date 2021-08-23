ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While medical experts wait to see if Pfizer's FDA approval increases vaccination rates, local officials say there has already been an uptick in shot within the past month.
According to state data, 49 percent of Georgians have at least one dose now and about 40 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated. CORE Response says efforts to get shots into arms are working.
"Looking back at the last four weeks, we've seen about 270 percent increase at our vaccine stations," CORE Atlanta Regional Director, Sam Archbold told CBS46.
The organization as led much of Atlanta's efforts, partnering with state and local health departments as well as churches.
Archbold explained once summer hit, they saw rates dramatically decline across the metro. But now, he says it seems more people have realized their unvaccinated status could mean life or death.
The regional director noted fears of the Delta variant have brought more people into locations.
"Vaccination efforts have saved over 100 thousand lives and have prevented 450 thousand hospitalizations, this is critical progress," President Joe Biden said Monday after Pfizer's FDA approval announcement. Adding, the nation still need quicker progress.
In Georgia, some hospitals remain overwhelmed. The Wellstar Health system reported doctors are treating 602 covid patients, more than 500 are unvaccinated.
It's why officials urge now is as good a time as any to get the shot.
"We continued to meet the demand when it was low and we're excited to see that demand spike back up," Archbold said hoping Pfizer's approval encourages
more residents to feel comfortable with vaccines.
