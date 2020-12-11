The CDC advisory committee on immunization practices met Friday to discuss the Pfizer Biontch vaccine. They could vote Sunday whether to recommend it for distribution in the U.S.
"I want to look at the numbers of individuals enrolled and make sure that the data is robust enough to make a recommendation across the board," said Dr. Jose Romero, Chair of the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices.
The FDA informed Pfizer its regulators are working rapidly to approve its vaccine for emergency use. On Thursday, the FDA advisers gave the vaccine the green light. Some Americans could be just a few days away from getting the first doses.
Here in Georgia healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities will be first. Critical in helping to administer the vaccines is the state's pharmacists.
“They’re going to be there and some of the most accessible providers where folks can go get those vaccines,” said Greg Reybold, general counsel and vice president of Public Police for the Georgia Pharmacy Association, which represents pharmacists across the state.
“They’re doing the testing and dispensing drugs and counseling patients’ day in and day out and so I think this vaccine availably is welcome news for pharmacy and for the country in terms of public health,” he added. “We certainly think the pros outweigh any cons that may exist, it looks to be extremely effective with minimal side effects.”
