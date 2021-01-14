At the Suburban Medical Center in Peachtree Corners, the phone has been ringing off the hook. They have been inundated with calls about the COVID-19 vaccine including more than 90-voicemails early Thursday morning.
“I do not have the manpower to answer those 90-phone calls, I do not have 90-doses to roll out to them,” Dr. Sunit Singhal said.
Gwinnett County resident Li Wang called the clinic this week and said they told him they were providing the vaccine to their patients first. An issue the Governor has zero tolerance for.
“I think that’s a little unfair especially in view of the rampant virus situation,” Wang said.
It turns out, the Suburban Medical Center received a limited supply from the state and currently has fewer than 200-doses. They said they've complied with state criteria by providing the vaccine to patients as well as their family and friends.
“I am vaccinating about 40-seniors a day and at that speed I will run out of those vaccines sometime next week with no guarantee of vaccine and when I’ll get more,” Singhal said. “I hope that the community doesn’t feel panicked. People are trying to do the best they can. There are limitations and there are roadblocks at multiple levels and we’re not trying to create roadblocks, we’re trying to clear them.”
The Suburban Medical Center notified the state last night asking for additional doses of the vaccine. They said they will gladly hire more people to administer the vaccine if the state will provide more doses.
