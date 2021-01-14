The Atlanta Humane Society's Animal Protection Unit headed to Toccoa Stephens County Thursday to rescue 29 dogs after they were found living in outdoor sheds and a trailer on one property.
The urine-stained dogs were all removed from the property by Toccoa Stephens Humane Shelter staff on Wednesday.
The dogs are large breed mixes and range in age, but most of them are adults.
All of the dogs are now residing at the Atlanta Humane Society's West Midtown location.
They have various medical needs, including mange and neurological needs, and the Medicine Team is creating support plans for each of them, the shelter said.
No charges are expected to be pressed, according to the press release.
