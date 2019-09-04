TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are still putting out hot spots from a fire that destroyed an automotive shop in Tucker.
The raging inferno ripped through the business on Railroad Avenue around 8 p.m., closing down Lawrenceville Highway as crews battled the blaze. The roadway has since reopened.
The fire is now under control and there's no reports of injuries. Several explosions were also heard in the area.
It's unclear what ignited the blaze.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.