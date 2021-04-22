FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County Schools continued its push to alternatively powered buses with the addition of the state’s first all-electric school bus. The district announced Thursday that the Blue Bird Vision bus would produce zero emissions, creating a healthier environment for the students riding the bus and for the community.
“We anticipate a great deal of savings in fuel and maintenance costs with this electric bus,” said Vickie Cross, Fulton County Schools’ executive director of Transportation.
“Adding this fully electric bus to our fleet helps us continue our legacy of creating a safer, cleaner environment for our students and communities," she said.
FCS purchased the bus for a similar amount to their conventional buses thanks to grants from the Alternative Fuels Bond Fund and the Southern Company.
The Blue Bird electric school bus is 100 percent electric, emitting zero emissions; even heating the bus is done electrically, school officials said in a statement.
“Yancey Bros. Co. is proud to be the distributor of Georgia’s Blue Bird school buses. With over 400 delivered or on order in North America, we are thrilled to deliver the first all-electric school bus in the State of Georgia,” said Shooter Roberts, Sales Manager, Yancey Bus Sales, and Service.
According to a press release, the bus will recharge at the district’s on-site charging station, which had the chargers donated by Georgia Power.
“Blue Bird has already delivered electric school buses in 19 states, and we are very excited to add Georgia to our growing list of state introductions,” said Trevor Rudderham, senior vice president for electrification at Blue Bird Corporation.
“Georgia is the home of Blue Bird, and we expect to build and deploy many more electric buses in this great state. Blue Bird’s electric buses continue the company’s long tradition of technical innovation and environmental care," said Rudderham.
Currently, FCS operates 940 buses in its fleet, with over 400 of these being fueled by alternative power, such as Propane.
