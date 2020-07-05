ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia State Patrol headquarters, which houses a number of other state agencies, was vandalized early Sunday morning.
A large police and fire department presence has been reported in the area. Several windows have been smashed, and there was allegedly a small fire in the building. It appeared that staff members were being treated with oxygen following the incident.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.