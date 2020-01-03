CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) A large swath of storms is dumping heavy rain on metro Atlanta, causing serious flooding concerns on the roadways.

DeKalb

There's been numerous reports of flooding on several highways, including WB I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County. Several lanes are currently blocked.

There's also reports of flooding on the side of SB I-285 at Northlake Parkway, blocking one lane of traffic.

Cobb 

There's also been reports of flooding on SB I-75 near Windy Hill in Cobb County as well as SB I-75 at Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.

Also in Cobb County, Old Paper Mill Road in closed at Woodington Road in Austell due to flooding. Also concerns at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive at Sweetwater Circle in Mableton.

Gwinnett

Heading to Gwinnett County, there's reports of flooding on the River Green Parkway in Duluth.

Chamblee flooding

Turning back to DeKalb County, a busy Chamblee roadway is closed as crews continue to figure out a way to divert storm water following an issue with the drainage system.

Chamblee Dunwoody Road is closed between New Peachtree Road and American Industrial Way due to flooding.

In a tweet, city officials say corrective action to a storm drain that was taken on December 24 led them to a new issue within the system.

Crews are currently working on pumping the excess water from the road but it could take several hours as new rain continues to fall.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

