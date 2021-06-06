PHOTOS: Julio Jones Over the Years

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Here's a look back at some of the memorable moments of former Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones.
A Sunday report from ESPN says that Julio Jones is expected to be traded to the Tennessee Titans as soon as Monday.
