ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Safe Harbor Animal Coalition in Foley, Alabama saw their building and facilities heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, leaving 150 cats and kittens in need of help.
The Atlanta Humane Society's Disaster Response Team stepped up to help, transporting all 150 of the animals to their Alpharetta location.
Foley was just north of where Hurricane Sally made landfall, putting the city right in the storm’s destructive path. Reports said Safe Harbor’s building was damaged, while all of their new equipment was ruined.
AHS brought all of the felines back to Georgia so Safe Harbor, a cat-only rescue operation, could focus on getting their facilities repaired and back in working condition.
In a statement, AHS said they would work alongside other animal welfare organizations to transport all of the cats to various facilities, while AHS would work to ensure that those requiring critical medical care were properly treated.
All of the animals will be made available for adoption once they are safe and settled.
