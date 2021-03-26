Newnan is beginning on the road to recovery after a deadly tornado tore through Coweta County late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
While Newnan was fortunate to have no reported fatalities, the storm left massive damage in its wake, as thousands are without power and many with their homes in shambles
Authorities have reported one person dead in Coweta County as a result of the severe weather.
Police are in the process of going door-to-door to check on the well being of residents throughout Newnan.
#Breaking: Incredible damage in Newnan. #tornado? Trees down all over downtown. Join us starting at 4:30 a.m. on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/Taqc0SKZoa— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 26, 2021
Thankfully no injuries at this family’s Newnan home. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/WwR8WmRUFv— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) March 26, 2021
