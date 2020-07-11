ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protestors gathered outside the Wendy’s on University Avenue in Atlanta, the site of the Rayshard Brooks shooting, which once again made headlines after an eight year old girl was shot and killed.
Protestors met at 2 p.m. Saturday for a “March for Rayshard Brooks: Take Back the Wendy’s” rally.
Their goal is to demand community control and maintenance over land, police, and resources in an effort to create safe, sustainable communities.
This rally comes just a week after an eight year old girl was shot and killed as her and her mother attempted to make a u-turn in the area after pulling off of I-75/85.
HAPPENING NOW: Protestors in SW Atlanta getting ready to march to the Wendy’s to “take it back.” @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/7kEZcvpC3W— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) July 11, 2020
