GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man they say was responsible for a recent burglary.
Gwinnett County Police said the man broke a glass door to the Mini Cooper Dealership on Buford Drive. He used a propane tank to break the glass.
Police said the man left with nothing; however, he is seen looking through the employee area.
Authorities released the following description of the man:
Appears to be a black male with a bald head
- He is seen leaving the area in a silver 4-door passenger car (possibly a Mercedes)
A crowbar is seen under his clothing.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
