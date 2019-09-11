ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The clean-up continues nearly 24 hours after severe storms swept through Metro Atlanta. The Valley Oaks Apartments in Chamblee were hit especially hard. Several apartment homes and cars were destroyed when a large tree came crashing down Tuesday evening.
That tree remained laying on top of 4 cars and the roof of one apartment building Wednesday morning as residents tried to maneuver around it on their way to work and school.
The massive tree split in half near the base, causing one half to fall on top of a row of cars and the other half to topple onto the roof of the building.
CBS 46 spoke with two families who say their homes were destroyed. They will have to find somewhere else to live until further notice. Approximately 10 residents were impacted, including 3 children. No injuries have been reported.
No word on when the clean-up is expected to be complete.
