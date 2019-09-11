ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Storms ripped through metro Atlanta on Tuesday, toppling trees and knocking out power to residents.
Georgia Power reports about 1,500 outages throughout metro Atlanta with the largest pocket in northeast Atlanta. As many as 1,000 customers are offline in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs.
No restoration time has been given.
Meanwhile, many areas are cleaning up from the remnants of Tuesday's storms. Trees fell down onto vehicles on the campus of Georgia Tech. A tree also toppled onto an apartment building inside the Valley Oak apartments in Atlanta.
Check out damage photos in the slideshow above!
