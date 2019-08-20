ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) The strong storms that ripped through metro Atlanta overnight took down trees and power lines and left several customers in the dark.
Georgia Power crews worked diligently overnight and restored power to most but there are still sporadic pockets of outages across the state.
A tree came crashing down on top of a vehicle at a home on Pine Needle Road in Athens and another toppled tree closed a Cherokee County roadway for several hours.
Check out photos of damage caused by the storms in the slideshow above!
