ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — While so many were sad to see The Varsity restaurant in Athens announced its closure last month, you have a chance to take home memorabilia that will last a lifetime.
The Varsity is auctioning off some of its collectibles and surplus equipment that you can bid on starting Monday, July 12.
According to the official auction website, there are currently 139 items that can be bid on. Everything from old menu boards and napkin dispensers to commercial kitchen equipment like a fry cutter and a soft serve ice cream machine.
The auction runs for 10 days, ending on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m.
The auction house, Bullseye Auction & Appraisal, strongly recommends that prospective bidders come inspect the items to validate what they are bidding on. You can come inspect any goods you want on Wednesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the auctioneer's warehouse at 500 Pike Park Dr. in Lawrenceville.
You can view all of the items available for auction in our photo gallery below.