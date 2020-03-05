ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman trying to get to work became stuck in flood waters early Thursday morning along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta.
CBS46 Reporter Iyani Hughes was driving to work when she saw the woman's vehicle submerged in water near the intersection with Grand Avenue, near the Atlanta Police Station.
The woman told CBS46 that every time it rains, she's forced to attempt to drive through the water in order to get to work. The water level reportedly got as high as the vehicle's front windows. Her vehicle is now totaled.
Check out pictures!
BEWARE OF FLOODING! 💦 A woman’s car was engulfed in water this morning. She says flooding is an issue here every time it rains & she makes it through but this time, no such luck. Her car was ‘totaled’ from water damage. Be safe out there! When in doubt, turn around. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/UfIt3QtvqI— Iyani Lenice CBS46 (@iyanilenicetv) March 5, 2020
