ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wicked weather continued to pound metro Atlanta on Thursday causing extensive flooding and prompting several advisories.
Tornado warnings and watches persisted throughout the day, the saturated ground leading to fallen trees and power poles. The roadways have been chaotic as the pounding rain caused dangerous puddling.
Many Georgia Power customers are also in the dark. CBS46 reporter Daniel Wilkerson reported live from Douglas County at noon, where the water was nearly up to his knees. Watch the full story below.
