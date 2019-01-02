Atlanta, GA (CBS46) CBS46 is fighting for our veterans and so is a local organization in Cobb County.
They're making efforts by giving veterans another way to cope after returning home.
Retired Staff Sergeant Jarrad Turner knows all too well.
He participates in a mixed martial arts training group that is more about coming together with other veterans and retired professional athletes.
“It’s intense and it’s for a reason,” Turner told CBS46 News. “Now that I’m out of the military, it’s hard to find this mentality. But to be here with your fellow brothers and sisters in arms, it just takes you back.
The group calls themselves ‘Merging Veterans and Athletes. The organization meets Tuesday nights inside Smyrna's Manu MMA club to endure rigorous physical training. And if they stick around, their body's won't just get a workout. These men and women also connect on another level, adjusting to civilian life.
Chapter coordinator John Sterling helps lead these men and women in overcoming PTSD. For Turner, the discomfort on that mat is worth it.
“It’s therapeutic for them to come and be able to basically talk about the things that are preventing them from moving on at life. And this is one of the venues that allows them to do that,” said Sterling.
“Sometimes, there’s things you don’t want to talk about but being here, you don’t have to talk about them,” said Turner. “I don’t have to explain. There’s certain people that will give me a look in the eye, and I know what that look means and it’s good.
He may get thrown around a little bit but he's able to release some of his mental pain with comrades.
“So often, you don’t feel like anybody can relate to you. You feel like you’re alone. This right here, MVP, is an opportunity for you to realize you are not alone,” continued Turner.
And any veteran can participate at no cost.
