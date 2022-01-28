ATLANTA (CBS46) — With temperatures forecast to plummet into the single digits Friday night and Saturday morning in metro Atlanta, physicians urge you to take precautions.
Frigid temperatures and artic air can easily freeze unprotected skin leading to frostbite. Frostbite can cause numbness, permanent nerve damage and even amputation. Your fingers, toes, nose and ears are most at risk since they receive less blood flow and they are usually the areas that are exposed.
When your skin gets numb and you can’t feel the cold in your tissues, the damage is done and pain starts to set in. To help prevent frostbite, avoid getting your skin wet when your outdoors. Stay dry with waterproof clothing and bundle up. If your skin feels numb and cold, doctors say it’s best to warm up slowly indoors.
Dr. Donald Ford, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, says "You want to get into a warm tub or put your hands in a warm pot of water, it should be warm and not hot, hot water when there is no circulation or no nerve sensation, you can actually burn the skin on top of a frostbite."
Once you get inside and warm yourself up, then you have to wait and see. Dr. Ford says it’s a good sign if you get sensation back and the skin looks normal in a day or two.
(1) comment
Single digits? According to your own forecast, the low will be 25.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.