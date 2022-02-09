ATLANTA (CBS46) — Pickens County deputies went above and beyond Tuesday night when a cow was reportedly found caught in a fence.
The Sheriff's Office took to social media to share this bizarre rescue. The deputies were headed home following a long shift when they learned of the stuck cow.
After a few hours, the animal was set free. In the post, PCSO said they were thankful to have deputies that go above and beyond to lend a helping hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.