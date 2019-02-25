Pickens County, GA (CBS46) A Pickens County deputy is fighting for her life after complications from a medical procedure.
Cassie Defoor, a deputy in the uniform patrol division, underwent a routine surgical procedure on Thursday, February 21. During the procedure, complications arose from a tear in her aorta and she began bleeding profusely.
She was given a blood transfusion, CPR and was eventually revived but has been on a ByPass and ventilator ever since. She's currently in a medical-induced coma.
Defoor is a single mother with a young son.
A GoFundMe page has been created on her behalf to help assist in mounting medical bills.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
