PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Pickens County Chief Magistrate Judge Allen Wigington was arrested on Wednesday for multiple alleged incidents of theft and violation of oath of office.
An investigation into Judge Allen Wigington began in December of 2019 and, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, "questionable spending activity on the Pickens County credit card issued to Chief Magistrate Judge Allen Wigington" was identified.
Investigators found that Wigington, while serving as treasurer of a non-profit organization, took money from the company and used it to pay personal debts.
He then allegedly took money from the magistrate's office to reimburse the non-profit organization.
The GBI obtained warrants for Wigington and he later turned himself in on Wednesday.
He's charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction card, six counts of theft by taking and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.
He's currently in the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
