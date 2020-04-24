PICKENS CO., GA (CBS46)—A Pickens County man was arrested on first degree arson charges after Pickens County investigators teamed up with the Insurance and Fire Safety Fire Commissioner’s office.
According to a press release, William Cantrell, 47, was arrested after deputies said he was involved with setting a fire to a fifth-wheel camper.
The fire happened on April 20 on Old Harbin Road in Marble Hill.
“The camper was completely destroyed by this unlawful act and just one day after the fire occurred, the suspect was apprehended by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
“Inter-agency communication is very important in investigating suspicious fires and finding the individuals responsible for setting them. Thank you to the local and state investigators who worked together to quickly apprehended this suspect.”
The arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested with the assistance of the State’s Fire Investigations Unit in 2020 to 28, the release stated.
