PICKENS CO., Ga. (CBS46)—Officials in the Pickens County Sheriff’s office are asking for prayers after the passing of one of their retired K9s.
In a Facebook post, officials said Arros passed away after serving four years with the sheriff’s office.
Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, he served as a K9 in the Army.
In addition, Arros was loved by students and staff at Pickens County High School.
After his medical retirement from the sheriff’s office, Arros lived with his work partner, Deputy Bufford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.