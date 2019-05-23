Crash on Jonesboro Road (GDOT)
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A pickup truck driver is facing charges after crashing into a tractor trailer while allegedly fleeing police.

Fairburn Police say an officer attempted to pull over the pickup truck driver but when he sped away, the officer stopped pursuit.

The truck driver eventually rear-ended a tractor trailer on Jonesboro Road, near the I-85 interchange.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained injuries but the extent is unknown at this time.

The roadway was closed for at least two hours before reopening around 6:15 a.m.

