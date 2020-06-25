LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) A LaGrange couple together for 64 years but separated for months due to a COVID-10 quarantine have reunited.
The Florence Hand Home in LaGrange posted the story on their Facebook page, featuring pictures of the unnamed couple, who were married in 1955. The facility says the man visited her everyday at the home while he continued to live on his own.
“We had always said that if one went into the nursing home, we would both go," the man told facility representitives. "But I decided that I could help her more by staying at home and being there during the day.”
In the post, the facility says "Before Covid, he visited her faithfully. Every morning you could see him walking down the hall and heading toward her room. You could hear him helping her put her makeup and jewelry on. Fussing around. Helping her comb her hair.
He spent the rest of the day playing bingo with her, going to different activities. He took his meals with her. He pushed her up and down the halls visiting friends and making new ones. “It helps keep her active”, he said."
They were recently reunited. Click here for more information.
