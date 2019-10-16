PICTURES: Beltline Kroger officially open for business WGCL Digital Team Updated 2 hrs ago | Posted on Oct 16, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 8 Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Beltline Kroger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Beltline Kroger on Ponce is officially open for business and CBS46 was there as customers began walking in. Check out photos of the new facility in the slideshow above. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo The Beltline Kroger Beltline Railway Ponce Atlanta Business Ga. Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesTaco Bell recalls 2.3 million pounds of beef after customer finds metal shavingsI-285 celebrates 50 years!Teacher brutally assaulted by student after breaking up fight'Kill it immediately': Snakehead fish that survives on land discovered in GeorgiaCanadian Snowbird plane crashes at Atlanta Air ShowChicken products sold at Aldi, Target, Trader Joe's recalled over listeria concernsOprah donates $13 million to MorehouseSnakehead fish found in Gwinnett, may be threat to native speciesThe first African-American fighter pilot now has a statue at an aviation museum in GeorgiaMan shot multiple times at party, police search for suspect Videos
